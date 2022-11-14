All Blacks start and finish well to overcome Scotland 31-23

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — New Zealand remained undefeated against Scotland after a win at Murrayfield that was closer than the 31-23 scoreline suggested on Sunday.

The All Blacks started with ominous efficiency to lead 14-0 after seven minutes, but couldn't score again for nearly an hour.

Scotland recovered quickly to level and superbly turned the heat back on the All Blacks.

But while in control of the game, the home side squandered enough try chances to put itself out of sight. The best was after halftime when fullback Stuart Hogg broke with the tryline clear only to be dragged down from behind by lock Scott Barrett just five meters out.

Instead of going possibly 27-14 up with all the momentum, Scotland came away 23-14 ahead going into the last quarter.

But Scotland wilted as reinforcements by New Zealand — especially in the front row — energized the visitors, and they finished stronger with two converted tries, including a second for wing Mark Telea on debut.

In a mediocre season, New Zealand will take six successive wins into its last match of the year against England next weekend at Twickenham.

