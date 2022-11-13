Russia-Ukraine updates: Kherson's infrastructure 'destroyed'

Authorities in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson were working Sunday to restore critical infrastructure after Moscow announced its troops had withdrawn from the strategic city.

The retreat represents a major setback for Russia as Kherson was the only regional capital it had captured since the beginning of its invasion of Ukraine in February.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late Saturday that before fleeing Kherson, Russian forces "destroyed all critical infrastructure — communication, water supply, heat, electricity."

Yaroslav Yanushevych, the governor of the Kherson region, was quoted by media as saying Russian troops had "mined all critical infrastructure objects."

Train services to Kherson were expected to resume this week, according to the head of the Ukrainian state railways, but another regional official, Yuriy Sobolevskyy, told Ukrainian TV that the humanitarian situation "remains very difficult."

"Most houses have no electricity, no water and problems with gas supplies," Sobolevskyy said.

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on Sunday, November 13:

Russia claims advance in Ukraine's Donetsk region

Russia's Defense Ministry said its soldiers captured the village of Majorsk in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine, but the Ukrainian army reported earlier that fierce fighting was ongoing in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Russian rocket and artillery fire hit the eastern areas of Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia, according to Ukraine's general staff.

Ukrainian officials say Russian troops stole raccoon and other animals

The founder of an animal rights movement in Ukraine said Russian forces had stolen animals from a local zoo in Kherson.

"They have taken most of the zoo's collection to Crimea: from llamas and wolves to donkeys and squirrels," Oleksandr Todorchuk, founder of UAnimals said on Facebook.

According to local media, a Moscow-backed official in Crimea had ordered the "evacuation" of animals.

A raccoon, allegedly among the "stolen" animals, especially attracted attention on social media, with Ukrainians posting memes calling for its release like, "Save Private Raccoon," in reference to the multi-award-winning war film Saving Private Ryan.

Ukrainian railways offer symbolic tickets to occupied cities

After Kherson's liberation, Ukrainian railways are offering symbolic tickets to cities that are still under Russian control.

The tickets, which cost around 1,000 hryvnias ($27.40), can be used after the cities are liberated.

"Today you can order tickets for the first three trains from Kyiv to five cities: already de-occupied Kherson, as well as Mariupol, Donetsk, Luhansk and Simferopol," the railway operator said on telegram messaging apps.

"The ticket can be purchased, kept as a symbol of faith in the Armed Forces and the liberation of Ukraine from the occupiers," it said. "As soon as traffic is restored, railway officials will send a message with the date and location."

