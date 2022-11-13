All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 15 13 2 0 26 60 33 Toronto 16 8 5 3 19 45 44 Florida 15 8 6 1 17 48 46 Detroit 15 7 5 3 17 44 50 Montreal 15 8 6 1 17 47 48 Tampa Bay 14 7 6 1 15 43 46 Buffalo 15 7 8 0 14 55 52 Ottawa 14 5 8 1 11 49 49

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA New Jersey 15 12 3 0 24 55 38 N.Y. Islanders 16 10 6 0 20 53 41 Carolina 15 9 5 1 19 47 43 N.Y. Rangers 16 7 6 3 17 48 47 Philadelphia 14 7 5 2 16 36 38 Washington 16 7 7 2 16 46 47 Pittsburgh 15 6 6 3 15 54 52 Columbus 14 4 9 1 9 38 61

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 13 8 4 1 17 49 35 Winnipeg 13 8 4 1 17 40 31 Dallas 14 8 5 1 17 51 37 Minnesota 14 7 6 1 15 40 42 Chicago 14 6 5 3 15 38 43 Arizona 14 6 7 1 13 39 50 Nashville 15 6 8 1 13 40 51 St. Louis 13 5 8 0 10 31 48

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 16 13 3 0 26 59 37 Los Angeles 17 10 6 1 21 56 57 Seattle 15 8 5 2 18 50 42 Edmonton 16 9 7 0 18 59 58 Calgary 14 6 6 2 14 41 45 Vancouver 15 4 8 3 11 51 61 San Jose 16 4 9 3 11 44 58 Anaheim 15 4 10 1 9 42 68

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Ottawa 4, Philadelphia 1

Edmonton 4, Florida 2

New Jersey 4, Arizona 2

Toronto 3, Vancouver 2

Boston 3, Buffalo 1

Montreal 5, Pittsburgh 4, OT

N.Y. Islanders 4, Columbus 3, OT

Nashville 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Colorado 4, Carolina 1

St. Louis 3, Vegas 2

Chicago 3, Anaheim 2

Calgary 3, Winnipeg 2

Los Angeles 4, Detroit 3

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Boston, 6 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m.