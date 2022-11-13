Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/11/13 23:09
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 12 9 1 1 1 20 35 26
Bridgeport 12 7 2 3 0 17 44 36
Hershey 11 7 2 2 0 16 30 25
Charlotte 11 6 3 1 1 14 32 35
Springfield 13 6 5 0 2 14 38 35
WB/Scranton 11 6 4 1 0 13 27 23
Lehigh Valley 11 5 5 1 0 11 27 33
Hartford 11 4 4 1 2 11 30 38
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 12 9 2 1 0 19 46 35
Rochester 13 7 4 1 1 16 44 43
Cleveland 12 7 5 0 0 14 44 46
Belleville 12 5 6 1 0 11 36 47
Syracuse 13 4 6 1 2 11 47 48
Laval 13 3 7 3 0 9 41 50
Utica 10 3 5 1 1 8 26 33
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 13 6 4 2 1 15 39 35
Milwaukee 11 7 4 0 0 14 41 35
Manitoba 10 6 3 1 0 13 35 26
Iowa 11 5 3 1 2 13 37 36
Grand Rapids 13 6 6 1 0 13 43 53
Rockford 10 4 5 0 1 9 36 38
Chicago 10 4 5 1 0 9 31 35
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Ontario 11 7 3 0 1 15 37 28
Bakersfield 11 7 3 1 0 15 35 29
Coachella Valley 10 7 3 0 0 14 41 33
Tucson 10 6 3 1 0 13 32 29
San Jose 11 6 4 0 1 13 27 33
Colorado 12 6 5 1 0 13 36 34
Calgary 11 6 5 0 0 12 40 35
Abbotsford 10 5 4 0 1 11 32 35
San Diego 12 4 8 0 0 8 34 40
Henderson 13 3 10 0 0 6 29 45

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Springfield 3, WB/Scranton 2

Hershey 2, Bridgeport 1

Syracuse 8, Utica 3

Toronto 3, Grand Rapids 2

Belleville 3, Rochester 2

Lehigh Valley 3, Laval 2

Charlotte 6, Hartford 5

Iowa 5, Chicago 2

Texas 3, Rockford 2

San Jose 2, Colorado 1

Bakersfield 3, Ontario 1

Coachella Valley 4, Tucson 3

Henderson 3, Abbotsford 2

Sunday's Games

Calgary at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Laval at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Abbotsford at Laval, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Syracuse at Springfield, 10:35 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 11 p.m.