All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 12 9 1 1 1 20 35 26 Bridgeport 12 7 2 3 0 17 44 36 Hershey 11 7 2 2 0 16 30 25 Charlotte 11 6 3 1 1 14 32 35 Springfield 13 6 5 0 2 14 38 35 WB/Scranton 11 6 4 1 0 13 27 23 Lehigh Valley 11 5 5 1 0 11 27 33 Hartford 11 4 4 1 2 11 30 38

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 12 9 2 1 0 19 46 35 Rochester 13 7 4 1 1 16 44 43 Cleveland 12 7 5 0 0 14 44 46 Belleville 12 5 6 1 0 11 36 47 Syracuse 13 4 6 1 2 11 47 48 Laval 13 3 7 3 0 9 41 50 Utica 10 3 5 1 1 8 26 33

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 13 6 4 2 1 15 39 35 Milwaukee 11 7 4 0 0 14 41 35 Manitoba 10 6 3 1 0 13 35 26 Iowa 11 5 3 1 2 13 37 36 Grand Rapids 13 6 6 1 0 13 43 53 Rockford 10 4 5 0 1 9 36 38 Chicago 10 4 5 1 0 9 31 35

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Ontario 11 7 3 0 1 15 37 28 Bakersfield 11 7 3 1 0 15 35 29 Coachella Valley 10 7 3 0 0 14 41 33 Tucson 10 6 3 1 0 13 32 29 San Jose 11 6 4 0 1 13 27 33 Colorado 12 6 5 1 0 13 36 34 Calgary 11 6 5 0 0 12 40 35 Abbotsford 10 5 4 0 1 11 32 35 San Diego 12 4 8 0 0 8 34 40 Henderson 13 3 10 0 0 6 29 45

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Springfield 3, WB/Scranton 2

Hershey 2, Bridgeport 1

Syracuse 8, Utica 3

Toronto 3, Grand Rapids 2

Belleville 3, Rochester 2

Lehigh Valley 3, Laval 2

Charlotte 6, Hartford 5

Iowa 5, Chicago 2

Texas 3, Rockford 2

San Jose 2, Colorado 1

Bakersfield 3, Ontario 1

Coachella Valley 4, Tucson 3

Henderson 3, Abbotsford 2

Sunday's Games

Calgary at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Laval at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Abbotsford at Laval, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.

San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Syracuse at Springfield, 10:35 p.m.

Rockford at Grand Rapids, 11 p.m.