All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|12
|9
|1
|1
|1
|20
|35
|26
|Bridgeport
|12
|7
|2
|3
|0
|17
|44
|36
|Hershey
|11
|7
|2
|2
|0
|16
|30
|25
|Charlotte
|11
|6
|3
|1
|1
|14
|32
|35
|Springfield
|13
|6
|5
|0
|2
|14
|38
|35
|WB/Scranton
|11
|6
|4
|1
|0
|13
|27
|23
|Lehigh Valley
|11
|5
|5
|1
|0
|11
|27
|33
|Hartford
|11
|4
|4
|1
|2
|11
|30
|38
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|12
|9
|2
|1
|0
|19
|46
|35
|Rochester
|13
|7
|4
|1
|1
|16
|44
|43
|Cleveland
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|44
|46
|Belleville
|12
|5
|6
|1
|0
|11
|36
|47
|Syracuse
|13
|4
|6
|1
|2
|11
|47
|48
|Laval
|13
|3
|7
|3
|0
|9
|41
|50
|Utica
|10
|3
|5
|1
|1
|8
|26
|33
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Texas
|13
|6
|4
|2
|1
|15
|39
|35
|Milwaukee
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|41
|35
|Manitoba
|10
|6
|3
|1
|0
|13
|35
|26
|Iowa
|11
|5
|3
|1
|2
|13
|37
|36
|Grand Rapids
|13
|6
|6
|1
|0
|13
|43
|53
|Rockford
|10
|4
|5
|0
|1
|9
|36
|38
|Chicago
|10
|4
|5
|1
|0
|9
|31
|35
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Ontario
|11
|7
|3
|0
|1
|15
|37
|28
|Bakersfield
|11
|7
|3
|1
|0
|15
|35
|29
|Coachella Valley
|10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|14
|41
|33
|Tucson
|10
|6
|3
|1
|0
|13
|32
|29
|San Jose
|11
|6
|4
|0
|1
|13
|27
|33
|Colorado
|12
|6
|5
|1
|0
|13
|36
|34
|Calgary
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|40
|35
|Abbotsford
|10
|5
|4
|0
|1
|11
|32
|35
|San Diego
|12
|4
|8
|0
|0
|8
|34
|40
|Henderson
|13
|3
|10
|0
|0
|6
|29
|45
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Springfield 3, WB/Scranton 2
Hershey 2, Bridgeport 1
Syracuse 8, Utica 3
Toronto 3, Grand Rapids 2
Belleville 3, Rochester 2
Lehigh Valley 3, Laval 2
Charlotte 6, Hartford 5
Iowa 5, Chicago 2
Texas 3, Rockford 2
San Jose 2, Colorado 1
Bakersfield 3, Ontario 1
Coachella Valley 4, Tucson 3
Henderson 3, Abbotsford 2
Calgary at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Charlotte at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Laval at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Rockford at Texas, 6 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.
No games scheduled
Colorado at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Henderson at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.
Abbotsford at Laval, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Henderson at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.
San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Syracuse at Springfield, 10:35 p.m.
Rockford at Grand Rapids, 11 p.m.