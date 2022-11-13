All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 15 13 2 0 26 60 33 8-0-0 5-2-0 3-2-0 Toronto 16 8 5 3 19 45 44 6-2-1 2-3-2 2-1-0 Florida 15 8 6 1 17 48 46 4-1-1 4-5-0 2-1-1 Detroit 15 7 5 3 17 44 50 5-2-2 2-3-1 1-2-1 Montreal 15 8 6 1 17 47 48 5-3-0 3-3-1 3-1-0 Tampa Bay 14 7 6 1 15 43 46 3-2-1 4-4-0 3-0-0 Buffalo 15 7 8 0 14 55 52 4-5-0 3-3-0 2-4-0 Ottawa 14 5 8 1 11 49 49 4-4-0 1-4-1 1-4-0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div New Jersey 15 12 3 0 24 55 38 7-2-0 5-1-0 2-2-0 N.Y. Islanders 16 10 6 0 20 53 41 6-3-0 4-3-0 4-1-0 Carolina 15 9 5 1 19 47 43 4-2-0 5-3-1 3-1-0 N.Y. Rangers 16 7 6 3 17 48 47 3-3-3 4-3-0 1-3-0 Philadelphia 14 7 5 2 16 36 38 4-2-1 3-3-1 1-1-2 Washington 16 7 7 2 16 46 47 5-3-1 2-4-1 1-1-1 Pittsburgh 15 6 6 3 15 54 52 3-1-1 3-5-2 2-0-0 Columbus 14 4 9 1 9 38 61 3-5-0 1-4-1 2-3-1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Colorado 13 8 4 1 17 49 35 4-1-1 4-3-0 3-0-1 Winnipeg 13 8 4 1 17 40 31 5-1-0 3-3-1 5-1-0 Dallas 14 8 5 1 17 51 37 4-2-0 4-3-1 4-1-0 Minnesota 14 7 6 1 15 40 42 2-4-0 5-2-1 1-1-0 Chicago 14 6 5 3 15 38 43 4-2-1 2-3-2 0-2-1 Arizona 14 6 7 1 13 39 50 1-2-1 5-5-0 0-1-1 Nashville 15 6 8 1 13 40 51 3-3-1 3-5-0 1-3-0 St. Louis 13 5 8 0 10 31 48 2-4-0 3-4-0 0-2-0

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 16 13 3 0 26 59 37 5-2-0 8-1-0 4-1-0 Los Angeles 17 10 6 1 21 56 57 6-3-0 4-3-1 0-2-0 Seattle 15 8 5 2 18 50 42 3-4-1 5-1-1 2-2-1 Edmonton 16 9 7 0 18 59 58 4-5-0 5-2-0 2-1-0 Calgary 14 6 6 2 14 41 45 5-4-1 1-2-1 2-2-0 Vancouver 15 4 8 3 11 51 61 2-3-1 2-5-2 2-1-0 San Jose 16 4 9 3 11 44 58 1-5-3 3-4-0 0-1-2 Anaheim 15 4 10 1 9 42 68 2-4-0 2-6-1 3-2-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Ottawa 4, Philadelphia 1

Edmonton 4, Florida 2

New Jersey 4, Arizona 2

Toronto 3, Vancouver 2

Boston 3, Buffalo 1

Montreal 5, Pittsburgh 4, OT

N.Y. Islanders 4, Columbus 3, OT

Nashville 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Colorado 4, Carolina 1

St. Louis 3, Vegas 2

Chicago 3, Anaheim 2

Calgary 3, Winnipeg 2

Los Angeles 4, Detroit 3

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Boston, 6 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m.