SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Quad City
|9
|7
|2
|0
|0
|14
|32
|18
|Roanoke
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|11
|27
|20
|Evansville
|9
|5
|3
|1
|0
|11
|30
|31
|Knoxville
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|25
|18
|Birmingham
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|25
|19
|Huntsville
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|21
|17
|Fayetteville
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|8
|25
|33
|Peoria
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|14
|16
|Pensacola
|8
|3
|5
|0
|0
|6
|30
|30
|Vermilion County
|7
|1
|5
|1
|0
|3
|14
|28
|Macon
|7
|1
|6
|0
|0
|2
|14
|27
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Pensacola 6, Fayetteville 1
Quad City at Evansville, 4 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled