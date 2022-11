The extreme weather conditions this year are causing huge problems for farmers in Pakistan. One of them is 40-year-old farmer Leman Raj: "My crops suf... The extreme weather conditions this year are causing huge problems for farmers in Pakistan. One of them is 40-year-old farmer Leman Raj: "My crops suffered heavily from the heat, then the rains started, and the weather changed completely. All the chilies have rotted away," he told the Reuters news agency.