Croatia under-21 player faces German doping investigation

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — A defender from the Croatia under-21 men's national soccer team is facing a doping investigation in Germany over a banned substance best known for its use in marathon running and the Tour de France.

The German soccer federation said Saturday that it had opened a case against Mario Vušković of second-division Hamburger SV over a positive test for the substance EPO, which can increase the oxygen-carrying capacity in the blood and was used by Lance Armstrong in the Tour de France, among others. It has also featured in a series of cases among top marathon runners.

The federation said that a hearing next week will decide whether to impose a provisional suspension on Vušković until the case is resolved, usual procedure in such cases. Hamburg said it would take Vušković out of training and games for the time being, saying that it wants to protect him and the club.

The 20-year-old Vušković has scored twice in 16 league games for Hamburg this season as the team pushes for promotion to the top-tier Bundesliga. He was not in the squad when Hamburg played Saturday.

