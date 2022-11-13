AirAsia to restore four flight routes connecting Taiwan with Southeast Asian cities

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — AirAsia is set to bring back three flight routes connecting Taipei with three Southeast Asian cities by mid-December after having recently restored its Kaohsiung-Kuala Lumpur route, the low-cost airline said on Sunday (Nov. 13).

AirAsia’s flight AK170 from Kuala Lumpur landed at Kaohsiung International Airport at 9:55 p.m. on Saturday, marking the first direct flight between Malaysia and Taiwan in two years, AirAsia said in a press release, CNA reported.

Since AirAsia began operations in 2004, the routes to Kaohsiung and Taipei have been among the airline’s most popular routes, AirAsia Malaysia CEO Riad Asmat said.

With international travel limits relaxing in Taiwan, AirAsia said it will restore more flight routes connecting Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

AirAsia said that it is set to restore the Taipei-Kuala Lumpur route on Dec. 1, the Taipei-Sabah route on Dec. 10, and the Taipei-Chiang Mai route on Dec. 15. The airline said it will offer preferential ticket prices, including a one-way ticket from Taiwan to Malaysia at NT$2,630 (US$84.16) before tax, and a one-way ticket for the Chiang Mai route at NT$2,272 before tax, per CNA