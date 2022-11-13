Taiwan's 'Boxing Queen' snags first Asian Championship in Jordan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On Friday (Nov. 11), Taiwan’s “Boxing Queen” Chen Nien-chin (陳念琴) won the gold medal in the light middleweight division at the ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championship held in Amman, Jordan.

Chen, who was the 2018 welterweight women’s World Champion, took on the Thai boxer Baison Manikon in her final match on Friday, which she won by unanimous decision. This is Chen’s first Asian title.

According to reports, Chen had studied Manikon’s technique and was well-prepared for the match. Chen previously defeated the 21-year-old Thai boxer at the Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament back in April where she also took home a gold medal.

The International Boxing Association quoted Chen following her victory in Amman:

“I was waiting for this Asian gold medal for so long and finally I could make it. I defeated the Thai girl in Phuket this April but I used my footwork much better this time. Manikon is a patient boxer and to beat her I had to do my best. The family is so excited at home and we are planning a celebration together.”

Prior to her 2022 victories, Chen battled lymphoma for much of 2021, reports TSNA. However, as a fighter, she refused to give up. Chen successfully beat the cancer through eight rounds of chemotherapy, before returning to the ring more determined and focused than ever before.

Chen's bout against Manikon can be watched below.