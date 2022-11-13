Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taiwan's 'Boxing Queen' snags first Asian Championship in Jordan

Chen Nien-chin defeated Thailand's Baison Manikon at ASBC Asian Elite tournament

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/13 17:46
Chen Nien-chin fights Baison Manikon in Amman, Nov. 11. (IBA photo)

Chen Nien-chin fights Baison Manikon in Amman, Nov. 11. (IBA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On Friday (Nov. 11), Taiwan’s “Boxing Queen” Chen Nien-chin (陳念琴) won the gold medal in the light middleweight division at the ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championship held in Amman, Jordan.

Chen, who was the 2018 welterweight women’s World Champion, took on the Thai boxer Baison Manikon in her final match on Friday, which she won by unanimous decision. This is Chen’s first Asian title.

According to reports, Chen had studied Manikon’s technique and was well-prepared for the match. Chen previously defeated the 21-year-old Thai boxer at the Thailand Open International Boxing Tournament back in April where she also took home a gold medal.

The International Boxing Association quoted Chen following her victory in Amman:

“I was waiting for this Asian gold medal for so long and finally I could make it. I defeated the Thai girl in Phuket this April but I used my footwork much better this time. Manikon is a patient boxer and to beat her I had to do my best. The family is so excited at home and we are planning a celebration together.”

Prior to her 2022 victories, Chen battled lymphoma for much of 2021, reports TSNA. However, as a fighter, she refused to give up. Chen successfully beat the cancer through eight rounds of chemotherapy, before returning to the ring more determined and focused than ever before.

Chen's bout against Manikon can be watched below.
Chen Nien-chin
IBA World Boxing Championship
ASBC
boxing

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan foreign minister boxes authoritarianism with Kyiv mayor's gift
Taiwan foreign minister boxes authoritarianism with Kyiv mayor's gift
2022/11/04 10:57
Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting wins gold at IBA Women's World Boxing Championships
Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting wins gold at IBA Women's World Boxing Championships
2022/05/20 10:55
Huang wins 1st Olympic boxing medal in Taiwan's history
Huang wins 1st Olympic boxing medal in Taiwan's history
2021/08/04 14:53
Video from family, friends encourages Taiwan boxer to go for gold at Olympics
Video from family, friends encourages Taiwan boxer to go for gold at Olympics
2021/07/23 09:34
KMT legislators take boxing lessons after failed protest
KMT legislators take boxing lessons after failed protest
2020/07/01 17:07