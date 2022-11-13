Alexa
Rain heading for Greater Taipei Sunday evening

Localized short showers expected in Greater Taipei area and along the eastern half of the island from Monday to Wednesday

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/13 15:32
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Sunny weather is forecast across Taiwan on Sunday (Nov. 13), but the eastern side of the Greater Taipei area and northeastern Taiwan are likely to experience localized short showers from Sunday evening when seasonal northeasterly winds begin to pick up, meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said.

Tropical Storm Yamaneko is currently positioned near the northwest of Wake Island and moving north-northwest with a north-northeast pivot expected, CNA quoted Wu as saying. As it is far away from Taiwan, it will have no impact on the country’s weather, according to the meteorologist.

According to the latest weather forecast model, localized short showers are expected in the Greater Taipei area and along the eastern half of the island from Monday to Wednesday, with heavier rain possible in some areas, while the region south of Taoyuan will see mostly clear skies, Wu said.

During this period, temperatures will be a tad cooler in northern Taiwan, with daytime highs around 26 degrees Celsius, and temperatures in central and southern Taiwan will also drop slightly, the meteorologist said. From Wednesday afternoon to Saturday, the northeaster will weaken, and the weather will be good across the country, with temperatures gradually rising, Wu added.

Position of Tropical Storm Yamaneko and its projected path at 2 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2022. (CWB image)

