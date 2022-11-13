Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Truck damages utility pole, leaving thousands without power in south Taiwan

The accident happened in Kaohsiung's Alian District late Saturday evening

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/13 14:33
A truck accident damaged a utility pole in Kaohsiung, Nov. 12. 

A truck accident damaged a utility pole in Kaohsiung, Nov. 12.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On Saturday (Nov. 12), in Kaohsiung’s Alian District, a semi-truck crashed into a utility pole, resulting in a power outage that affected over 4,000 households.

At approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday evening, a truck driver slammed into a utility pole, causing it to topple, destroying powerlines in the process. The driver reportedly suffered injuries and was sent to a nearby hospital, reported UDN.

Taipower’s offices in Kaohsiung said that the damage to the electrical network caused by the crash led to 4,130 households losing power around Zhongshan Rd., Zhongxiao Rd., and Xinyi Rd. Power was restored to most of the homes later that night.

By 6 a.m, 99% of the affected households had electricity again. However, 32 homes were still without power on Sunday (Nov. 13) morning. Taipower said that a new utility pole will need to be installed to return power to those homes.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, per UDN.
Kaohsiung
power outage
truck accident
Taipower

RELATED ARTICLES

Kaohsiung Light Rail’s ‘Totoro Tunnel’ proves hugely popular
Kaohsiung Light Rail’s ‘Totoro Tunnel’ proves hugely popular
2022/11/07 20:10
Taiwanese IoT startup Ubiik: Innovation and storytelling skills matter to scale business
Taiwanese IoT startup Ubiik: Innovation and storytelling skills matter to scale business
2022/11/04 16:12
Exam fraud uncovered at Taiwan’s state-run enterprises
Exam fraud uncovered at Taiwan’s state-run enterprises
2022/11/01 14:02
1 injured in south Taiwan gas explosion
1 injured in south Taiwan gas explosion
2022/10/31 15:21
Indonesian workers able to leave Taiwan after 8 months stuck on ship
Indonesian workers able to leave Taiwan after 8 months stuck on ship
2022/10/28 20:43