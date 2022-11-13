Truck damages utility pole, leaving thousands without power in south Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On Saturday (Nov. 12), in Kaohsiung’s Alian District, a semi-truck crashed into a utility pole, resulting in a power outage that affected over 4,000 households.

At approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday evening, a truck driver slammed into a utility pole, causing it to topple, destroying powerlines in the process. The driver reportedly suffered injuries and was sent to a nearby hospital, reported UDN.

Taipower’s offices in Kaohsiung said that the damage to the electrical network caused by the crash led to 4,130 households losing power around Zhongshan Rd., Zhongxiao Rd., and Xinyi Rd. Power was restored to most of the homes later that night.

By 6 a.m, 99% of the affected households had electricity again. However, 32 homes were still without power on Sunday (Nov. 13) morning. Taipower said that a new utility pole will need to be installed to return power to those homes.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, per UDN.