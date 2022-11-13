Taiwan reports 18,571 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Nov. 13) announced 18,611 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 18,571 were local and 40 were imported, as well as 61 deaths.

The local cases included 8,474 males and 10,078 females between under five and 100 years of age. The genders of 19 local cases are still under investigation.

Among the local cases, 147 were moderate and severe cases.

Among the 61 reported deaths, 37 were male and 24 were female. They ranged in age between 40 and 100, and all of them were severe COVID-19 cases. Sixty had a history of chronic illness, while 36 had not received three doses of COVID-19 vaccines. They were confirmed to have contracted the disease between Sept. 20 and Nov. 10 and died between Oct. 20 and Nov. 10.

The imported cases included 19 males and 21 females. They ranged in age from under five to 80 and arrived between Oct. 17 and Friday (Nov. 11).

Taiwan has so far recorded 8,034,295 cases of COVID-19, including 36,937 imported, while 13,562 people have succumbed to the disease.