Hoffman plays hero, Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

Montreal, Quebec (AP) — Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Montreal Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night.

Sean Monahan’s power-play goal at 14:42 of the third period tied the game for Montreal and forced the overtime.

Nick Suzuki scored one goal and added one assist, Josh Anderson and Cole Caufield also scored for the Canadiens, who boosted their winning streak to three games. Jake Allen allowed four goals and made 19 saves.

Rickard Rakell and Jeff Petry each recorded a goal and assist, while Evgeni Malkin and Brock McGinn added goals for the Penguins. Jason Zucker chipped in with three assists. Tristan Jarry allowed five goals and made 36 saves.

Montreal took the lead at 1:48 of the first period. Anderson was given all the space needed in the high slot to beat Jarry with a wrist shot.

After a slow first period, the Penguins entered the second frame with a bang. Rakell found Petry in front of the net and the blue liner scored his first goal against his former team.

Rakell then tipped Marcus Petterson’s shot from the point to give the Penguins their first lead of the game less than two minutes later.

Both teams exploded with five goals in the third period. Montreal equalized 49 seconds into the third period when Caufield’s shot from the point zoomed through Kirby Dach and Petterson and beat Jarry. Penguins coach Mike Sullivan challenged the goal for goaltender interference but the goal stood.

Pittsburgh quickly regained their lead when Malkin beat Allen unassisted.

But Montreal tied the game again when Dach and Suzuki connected in front of Jarry’s net

The Penguins regained the lead for a third time when Jeff Carter found McGinn on a two-on-one opportunity.

Pittsburgh’s lead was once again short-lived as Monahan jumped on Jarry’s rebound in the crease during a four-on-three power play to level the game 4-4.

The Canadiens sealed the win in overtime when Dach located Hoffman who beat Jarry.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: Home against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday.

Penguins: Home against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

