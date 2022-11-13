Alexa
Majestic Princess cruise ship docks in Sydney, 800 COVID cases onboard

Australia seeks to reassure citizens on COVID after cruise ship outbreak

By REUTERS
2022/11/13 12:44
The Majestic Princess (Carnival Cruise lines image)

SYDNEY (Reuters) — Australia's Home Affairs Minister on Saturday sought to reassure the public that COVID-19 protocols were adequate after a cruise ship with hundreds of infected passengers docked in Sydney.

Carnival Australia's Majestic Princess cruise ship was docked in Sydney, the capital of the most populous state, New South Wales, with "in the vicinity" of 800 passengers on board testing positive to the virus, the company said.

State health authorities rated the outbreak's risk level at "Tier 3", indicating a high level of transmission.

The incident has sparked comparisons with a notorious 2020 outbreak onboard the Ruby Princess cruise ship. That outbreak, also in New South Wales, led to 914 infections and 28 deaths, an inquiry found.

Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil said the authorities have created "regular protocols" in the wake of the Ruby Princess episode and that New South Wales Health would take the lead on determining how to get passengers off the Majestic Princess "on a case by case basis".

Federal border force officer will play a supplementary role to the state authorities, O'Neil told reporters in Melbourne.
covid 19
Australia
cruise ship

