Taiwan tracks 36 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 36 Chinese military aircraft and three naval ships around Taiwan as of 5 p.m. on Saturday (Nov. 12).

Of the 36 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 21 were tracked in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ). Six Shenyang J-11 fighter jets crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the northeast sector of the ADIZ, while four Shenyang J-16 fighter jets crossed the median line in the southwest portion, according to the MND.

Meanwhile, four Chengdu J-10 fighter planes, three Xian H-6 bombers, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane, one CASC CH-4 reconnaissance drone, one BZK-005 reconnaissance drone, and one BZK-007 reconnaissance drone were monitored in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s identification zone.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 283 military aircraft and 41 naval ships into the airspace and waters around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

Flight paths of 21 out of 36 Chinese aircraft on Nov. 12. (MND image)