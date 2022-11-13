Tsai urges voters to 'Stand up for Taiwan' at DPP election rally in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) held a campaign rally in central Taipei on Saturday (Nov. 12), which featured President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) stumping for candidates running in the nine-in-one municipal elections.

In her speech, President Tsai, who is also the current DPP chairperson, called on Taiwanese voters to “Stand up for Taiwan!” Tsai asked voters to show the world that Taiwan is resolute in its commitment to defend and strengthen democracy. “My mission as president is to do everything I can to ensure that Taiwan belongs to the Taiwanese,” she declared.

Tsai was met with cheers when she took to the stage to address supporters late Saturday evening. On stage, she was flanked by Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) and Lin Chia-long (林佳龍), DPP candidates running in the Taipei and New Taipei mayoral races, respectively.

She outlined her administration’s success over the past six years, emphasizing Taiwan’s successes dealing with COVID-19. Her comments on safeguarding the health of Taiwanese citizens were a direct nod to Chen, who previously served as the head of Taiwan’s Center for Disease Control throughout most of the outbreak.

The president said that Taiwan has gained respect and support across the world over the past two years for its determined efforts to protect Taiwanese citizens and maintain its democratic values. Touting her government’s successes in the face of significant political and economic changes affecting the world, she reminded voters they will decide the fate of the country on Nov. 26.

In her speech, Tsai brought up the 2018 election of the KMT’s Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) as mayor of Kaohsiung, and his subsequent ouster in a recall vote following his failed 2020 presidential bid. Tsai used the example to illustrate that voters should not be swayed by the emotional appeals of candidates who lack core values and practical policies for governance.

“We have a lot more work to do for the people,” said Tsai, promising that the DPP will work hard to meet the expectations of voters. The central government will have its highest budget ever next year, but the cooperation of local governments is necessary to achieve positive results for the entire country, she said.

Taking aim at those who criticize the DPP and the Tsai administration’s policy toward China, Tsai touted her record of working to preserve peace in the region. “Taiwan’s existence and the Taiwanese people’s insistence on freedom and democracy shouldn't be a provocation to anyone,” she said.

The more Taiwan is prepared and united, the safer it will be from China’s authoritarian grasp, said Tsai. She urged voters to send a clear message to the world on Nov. 26, that Taiwan is determined to defend its democracy.

With the election day of Nov. 26 fast approaching, political campaigners are out in full force throughout Taiwan hoping to drum up support for candidates in these critical final days. The main political opposition party of the KMT also held a competing rally on Saturday night, in New Taipei’s Banqiao District.