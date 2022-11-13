Reed, Western Kentucky beat Rice 45-10. now bowl eligible

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Austin Reed threw three touchdown passes — two to Jaylen Hall, who added a 46-yard punt return for a score — and ran a 1-yard TD to help Western Kentucky beat Rice 45-10 Saturday to become bowl eligible.

Hall opened the scoring with a 25-yard touchdown reception on the game's fifth play from scrimmage, Daewoo Davis Jr. added a 62-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown that capped an 11-play, 96-yard drive midway through the second quarter and JaQues Evans returned a fumble 14 yard for score 90 seconds later to make it 21-0.

Hall's punt return early in the fourth quarter gave Western Kentucky (7-4, 5-2 Conference USA) 38-10 and his 2-yard TD reception with 6:16 left capped the scoring. He finished with seven receptions for 102 yards.

Rice (5-5, 3-3) had 24 first downs and converted 7-of-11 third downs but threw four interceptions and lost two fumbles.

Jumo Otoviano had 97 yards rushing on 17 carries for the Owls.

Uriah West's 1-yard touchdown run with 32 seconds left in the second quarter trimmed Rice's deficit to 21-7 but WKU's Brayden Narveson kicked a 25-yard field goal as the half expired.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2