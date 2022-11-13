Samford wins 90-38 over Belhaven

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jermaine Marshall scored 15 points as Samford beat Belhaven 90-38 on Saturday.

Marshall also added eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-0). Logan Dye scored 14 points, shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line. Achor Achor shot 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Blazers were led in scoring by Jordan Marshall, who finished with 15 points. Damien Wheaton added seven points for Belhaven. In addition, Charleston Wallace finished with five points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.