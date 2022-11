MARSEILLE, France (AP) — France has beaten South Africa 30-26 in a rugby test at Stade Velodrome.

France 30 (Cyril Baille, Sipili Falatea tries; Thomas Ramos conversion, 6 penalties), South Africa 26 (Siya Kolisi, Kurt-Lee Arendse tries; Cheslin Kolbe conversion, 2 penalties, Faf de Klerk conversion, penalty, Damian Willemse penalty). HT: 16-10