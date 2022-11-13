F1 joy for Mercedes as Russell tops Brazilian GP sprint race

SAO PAULO (AP) — Formula One team Mercedes had a day to remember at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Saturday.

Alpine had a day to forget.

Mercedes driver George Russell will start Sunday's race in pole position after winning the sprint race at Interlagos, with teammate Lewis Hamilton also in the front row, while Alpine drivers Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon had a high-profile clash on the track.

“It’s crazy to think we’re both starting on the front row," Russell said. “We’re in a luxury position where we can maybe split the strategy and go for the win.”

Max Verstappen will start in third position. He and his Red Bull team have already been crowned F1 champions.

Alonso will start back in 15th place and did not hide his anger against Ocon after being forced wide.

“Just lost the front wing. Thanks to our friend,” Alonso said sarcastically on team radio. “He pushed me in Turn 4 and then finally in the straight. Well done.”

Ocon, who topped the afternoon's free practice, will start in 18th. Both drivers are currently under investigation from race stewards.

Sebastian Vettel, who will retire at the end of the season, was more restrained in his reactions after Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll closed a gap aggressively.

“OK,” the German driver said on team radio. Minutes later race organizers gave Stroll a 10-second penalty for a dangerous maneuver. Vettel finished ninth, Stroll will start from 17th place.

Hamilton finished third but will take advantage of a five-place penalty for Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who ended second on Saturday. Sainz has added a new internal combustion engine for the weekend, a penalty-inducing sixth of the season.

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen, who started in pole Saturday after topping Friday's qualifying, was eighth.

The Brazilian GP is the penultimate race of the season ahead of Abu Dhabi on Nov. 20.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports