All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 14 12 2 0 24 57 32 Florida 14 8 5 1 17 46 42 Detroit 14 7 4 3 17 41 46 Toronto 15 7 5 3 17 42 42 Tampa Bay 14 7 6 1 15 43 46 Montreal 14 7 6 1 15 42 44 Buffalo 14 7 7 0 14 54 49 Ottawa 13 4 8 1 9 45 48

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA New Jersey 14 11 3 0 22 51 36 Carolina 14 9 4 1 19 46 39 N.Y. Islanders 15 9 6 0 18 49 38 N.Y. Rangers 15 7 5 3 17 47 45 Philadelphia 13 7 4 2 16 35 34 Washington 16 7 7 2 16 46 47 Pittsburgh 14 6 6 2 14 50 47 Columbus 13 4 9 0 8 35 57

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Winnipeg 12 8 3 1 17 38 28 Dallas 14 8 5 1 17 51 37 Colorado 12 7 4 1 15 45 34 Minnesota 14 7 6 1 15 40 42 Arizona 13 6 6 1 13 37 46 Chicago 13 5 5 3 13 35 41 Nashville 14 5 8 1 11 38 50 St. Louis 12 4 8 0 8 28 46

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 15 13 2 0 26 57 34 Los Angeles 16 9 6 1 19 52 54 Seattle 15 8 5 2 18 50 42 Edmonton 15 8 7 0 16 55 56 Calgary 13 5 6 2 12 38 43 Vancouver 14 4 7 3 11 49 58 San Jose 16 4 9 3 11 44 58 Anaheim 14 4 9 1 9 40 65

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Washington 5, Tampa Bay 1

Pittsburgh 4, Toronto 2

San Jose 5, Dallas 4

Minnesota 1, Seattle 0

Saturday's Games

Ottawa at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Florida, 4 p.m.

Arizona at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Boston, 6 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.