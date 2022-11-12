Alexa
NHL Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/11/12 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 14 12 2 0 24 57 32
New Jersey 14 11 3 0 22 51 36
Carolina 14 9 4 1 19 46 39
N.Y. Islanders 15 9 6 0 18 49 38
Florida 14 8 5 1 17 46 42
Detroit 14 7 4 3 17 41 46
N.Y. Rangers 15 7 5 3 17 47 45
Toronto 15 7 5 3 17 42 42
Philadelphia 13 7 4 2 16 35 34
Washington 16 7 7 2 16 46 47
Tampa Bay 14 7 6 1 15 43 46
Montreal 14 7 6 1 15 42 44
Buffalo 14 7 7 0 14 54 49
Pittsburgh 14 6 6 2 14 50 47
Ottawa 13 4 8 1 9 45 48
Columbus 13 4 9 0 8 35 57
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 15 13 2 0 26 57 34
Los Angeles 16 9 6 1 19 52 54
Seattle 15 8 5 2 18 50 42
Winnipeg 12 8 3 1 17 38 28
Dallas 14 8 5 1 17 51 37
Edmonton 15 8 7 0 16 55 56
Colorado 12 7 4 1 15 45 34
Minnesota 14 7 6 1 15 40 42
Arizona 13 6 6 1 13 37 46
Chicago 13 5 5 3 13 35 41
Calgary 13 5 6 2 12 38 43
Vancouver 14 4 7 3 11 49 58
Nashville 14 5 8 1 11 38 50
San Jose 16 4 9 3 11 44 58
Anaheim 14 4 9 1 9 40 65
St. Louis 12 4 8 0 8 28 46

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Washington 5, Tampa Bay 1

Pittsburgh 4, Toronto 2

San Jose 5, Dallas 4

Minnesota 1, Seattle 0

Saturday's Games

Ottawa at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Florida, 4 p.m.

Arizona at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Detroit at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Boston, 6 p.m.

Arizona at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 5 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Washington at Florida, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.