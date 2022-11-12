Ireland grind down Fiji to win 35-17 at Lansdowne Road

DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland played to Fiji's up-front weaknesses and ground out a 35-17 victory at Lansdowne Road on Saturday.

The Irish received 14 penalties from Fiji and didn't take a single penalty kick at the posts. Instead, they set up lineouts in the 22 and scored two tries from them and had two other tries ruled out.

Ireland posted five converted tries, two by flanker Nick Timoney, and all based on forward dominance.

Fiji's failure to contain the rolling maul cost it two yellow cards. At one point, Fiji was down to 13 men after flanker Albert Tuisue was sent off for a shoulder charge into the head of flyhalf Joey Carbery in the 46th minute. Carbery didn't return, either.

Ireland struggled to get the ball wide from set-pieces in the face of Fiji's rush backline defense, while Fiji was able to give wingers Jiuta Wainiqolo and Vinaya Habosi chances to excite.

But they had to live on scraps and were pinned in their own half for long periods. And their indiscipline — three cards for a second straight test — ruined hopes of sustaining pressure. They were resilient, though, and never let up.

If any of Ireland's nine changes from the South Africa win last weekend were in awe of the occasion, it was knocked out of them within four minutes when Fiji worked the ball to Habosi, who broke on the outside and had support for center Kalaveti Ravouvou to run round behind the posts.

But Ireland set up its set-piece structures, the forwards worked pick-and-goes, and they reaped the rewards.

Timoney crashed over 10 minutes later then lock Kieran Treadwell was held up by Levani Botia's hand.

After prop Manasa Saulo was sin-binned for collapsing a maul, Ireland took advantage when Timoney was carried over in a maul for try number two, and wing Robert Baloucoune was given a walk-in try after the forwards sucked in the Fijians.

In the last minutes of the half, No. 8 Jack Conan was twice denied tries but Ireland was in control at 21-10 up and nobody was in doubt an 11th straight home win was coming.

