All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|12
|9
|1
|1
|1
|20
|35
|26
|Bridgeport
|11
|7
|2
|2
|0
|16
|43
|34
|Hershey
|10
|6
|2
|2
|0
|14
|28
|24
|WB/Scranton
|10
|6
|3
|1
|0
|13
|25
|20
|Charlotte
|10
|5
|3
|1
|1
|12
|26
|30
|Springfield
|12
|5
|5
|0
|2
|12
|35
|33
|Hartford
|10
|4
|4
|1
|1
|10
|25
|32
|Lehigh Valley
|10
|4
|5
|1
|0
|9
|24
|31
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|11
|8
|2
|1
|0
|17
|43
|33
|Rochester
|12
|7
|4
|1
|0
|15
|42
|40
|Cleveland
|12
|7
|5
|0
|0
|14
|44
|46
|Belleville
|11
|4
|6
|1
|0
|9
|33
|45
|Syracuse
|12
|3
|6
|1
|2
|9
|39
|45
|Laval
|12
|3
|6
|3
|0
|9
|39
|47
|Utica
|9
|3
|4
|1
|1
|8
|23
|25
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|41
|35
|Manitoba
|10
|6
|3
|1
|0
|13
|35
|26
|Texas
|12
|5
|4
|2
|1
|13
|36
|33
|Grand Rapids
|12
|6
|6
|0
|0
|12
|41
|50
|Iowa
|10
|4
|3
|1
|2
|11
|32
|34
|Rockford
|9
|4
|4
|0
|1
|9
|34
|35
|Chicago
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|9
|29
|30
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Ontario
|10
|7
|2
|0
|1
|15
|36
|25
|Bakersfield
|10
|6
|3
|1
|0
|13
|32
|28
|Coachella Valley
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|12
|37
|30
|Tucson
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|12
|29
|25
|Calgary
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|40
|35
|Colorado
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|35
|32
|Abbotsford
|9
|5
|3
|0
|1
|11
|30
|32
|San Jose
|10
|5
|4
|0
|1
|11
|25
|32
|San Diego
|12
|4
|8
|0
|0
|8
|34
|40
|Henderson
|12
|2
|10
|0
|0
|4
|26
|43
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Calgary 3, Manitoba 2
Grand Rapids 5, Toronto 4
Hershey 4, Bridgeport 3
Laval 5, Utica 4
Syracuse 4, Belleville 2
Cleveland 6, Rochester 5
Hartford 3, WB/Scranton 1
Lehigh Valley 2, Springfield 1
Providence 5, Charlotte 2
Iowa 4, Milwaukee 3
Coachella Valley 4, Tucson 1
Bakersfield 2, San Diego 0
Springfield at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Laval at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Tucson, 10 p.m.
Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Charlotte at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Laval at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Rockford at Texas, 6 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.
No games scheduled
Colorado at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.
Henderson at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.