All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 12 9 1 1 1 20 35 26 Bridgeport 11 7 2 2 0 16 43 34 Hershey 10 6 2 2 0 14 28 24 WB/Scranton 10 6 3 1 0 13 25 20 Charlotte 10 5 3 1 1 12 26 30 Springfield 12 5 5 0 2 12 35 33 Hartford 10 4 4 1 1 10 25 32 Lehigh Valley 10 4 5 1 0 9 24 31

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 11 8 2 1 0 17 43 33 Rochester 12 7 4 1 0 15 42 40 Cleveland 12 7 5 0 0 14 44 46 Belleville 11 4 6 1 0 9 33 45 Syracuse 12 3 6 1 2 9 39 45 Laval 12 3 6 3 0 9 39 47 Utica 9 3 4 1 1 8 23 25

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Milwaukee 11 7 4 0 0 14 41 35 Manitoba 10 6 3 1 0 13 35 26 Texas 12 5 4 2 1 13 36 33 Grand Rapids 12 6 6 0 0 12 41 50 Iowa 10 4 3 1 2 11 32 34 Rockford 9 4 4 0 1 9 34 35 Chicago 9 4 4 1 0 9 29 30

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Ontario 10 7 2 0 1 15 36 25 Bakersfield 10 6 3 1 0 13 32 28 Coachella Valley 9 6 3 0 0 12 37 30 Tucson 9 6 3 0 0 12 29 25 Calgary 11 6 5 0 0 12 40 35 Colorado 11 6 5 0 0 12 35 32 Abbotsford 9 5 3 0 1 11 30 32 San Jose 10 5 4 0 1 11 25 32 San Diego 12 4 8 0 0 8 34 40 Henderson 12 2 10 0 0 4 26 43

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Calgary 3, Manitoba 2

Grand Rapids 5, Toronto 4

Hershey 4, Bridgeport 3

Laval 5, Utica 4

Syracuse 4, Belleville 2

Cleveland 6, Rochester 5

Hartford 3, WB/Scranton 1

Lehigh Valley 2, Springfield 1

Providence 5, Charlotte 2

Iowa 4, Milwaukee 3

Coachella Valley 4, Tucson 1

Bakersfield 2, San Diego 0

Saturday's Games

Springfield at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Laval at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Rochester at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Calgary at Manitoba, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Laval at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Rockford at Texas, 6 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Henderson at Tucson, 9:30 p.m.