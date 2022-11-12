Alexa
Goaltenders Goals Against Record

By Associated Press
2022/11/12 23:06
THROUGH NOVEMBER 11

Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Jake Oettinger Dallas 8 441 14 1.90
Linus Ullmark Boston 12 675 22 1.96
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 10 605 20 1.98
Carter Hart Philadelphia 9 546 19 2.09
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 11 603 21 2.09
Adin Hill Vegas 5 304 11 2.17
Spencer Knight Florida 6 357 13 2.18
Ilya Samsonov Toronto 8 457 17 2.23
Craig Anderson Buffalo 4 239 9 2.26
Logan Thompson Vegas 10 596 23 2.32
Martin Jones Seattle 12 646 25 2.32
Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 9 464 18 2.33
Darcy Kuemper Washington 12 714 28 2.35
Antti Raanta Carolina 5 305 12 2.36
Sam Montembeault Montreal 5 302 12 2.38
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 11 664 28 2.53
Ville Husso Detroit 9 544 23 2.54
Kevin Lankinen Nashville 5 277 12 2.60
Stuart Skinner Edmonton 6 344 15 2.62
Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 9 542 24 2.66

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Linus Ullmark Boston 12 675 10 1 0
Logan Thompson Vegas 10 596 8 2 0
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 11 664 7 2 2
Martin Jones Seattle 12 646 7 4 1
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 10 605 7 2 1
Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 9 542 7 1 1
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 12 699 6 4 1
Marc-Andre Fleury Minnesota 11 628 6 3 1
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 11 603 6 4 0
Jack Campbell Edmonton 10 547 6 4 0
Carter Hart Philadelphia 9 546 6 1 2
Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 9 464 6 1 0
Ilya Samsonov Toronto 8 457 6 2 0
Darcy Kuemper Washington 12 714 5 6 1
Karel Vejmelka Arizona 10 588 5 3 1
Ville Husso Detroit 9 544 5 2 2
Frederik Andersen Carolina 8 485 5 3 0
Jake Oettinger Dallas 8 441 5 2 0
Spencer Knight Florida 6 357 5 1 0
Adin Hill Vegas 5 304 5 0 0

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Carter Hart Philadelphia 9 546 19 304 .941 6 1 2
Linus Ullmark Boston 12 675 22 321 .939 10 1 0
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 10 605 20 301 .938 7 2 1
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 11 603 21 305 .936 6 4 0
Jake Oettinger Dallas 8 441 14 190 .931 5 2 0
Sam Montembeault Montreal 5 302 12 159 .930 3 1 1
Stuart Skinner Edmonton 6 344 15 193 .928 2 3 0
Craig Anderson Buffalo 4 239 9 115 .927 3 1 0
Spencer Knight Florida 6 357 13 161 .925 5 1 0
Adin Hill Vegas 5 304 11 136 .925 5 0 0
Logan Thompson Vegas 10 596 23 284 .925 8 2 0
Alexandar Georgiev Colorado 9 542 24 290 .924 7 1 1
Kevin Lankinen Nashville 5 277 12 140 .921 2 2 0
Ilya Samsonov Toronto 8 457 17 197 .921 6 2 0
Darcy Kuemper Washington 12 714 28 324 .920 5 6 1
Ville Husso Detroit 9 544 23 263 .920 5 2 2
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 6 360 16 174 .916 2 3 1
Antti Raanta Carolina 5 305 12 129 .915 3 1 1
Karel Vejmelka Arizona 10 588 30 321 .915 5 3 1
Alex Stalock Chicago 7 328 16 171 .914 3 2 1

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 10 605 2 7 2 1
Logan Thompson Vegas 10 596 2 8 2 0
Ville Husso Detroit 9 544 2 5 2 2
Darcy Kuemper Washington 12 714 1 5 6 1
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 12 699 1 6 4 1
Linus Ullmark Boston 12 675 1 10 1 0
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 11 664 1 7 2 2
Martin Jones Seattle 12 646 1 7 4 1
Marc-Andre Fleury Minnesota 11 628 1 6 3 1
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 11 603 1 6 4 0
James Reimer San Jose 10 601 1 3 5 2
Karel Vejmelka Arizona 10 588 1 5 3 1
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 9 505 1 4 5 0
Vitek Vanecek New Jersey 9 464 1 6 1 0
Jake Oettinger Dallas 8 441 1 5 2 0
Spencer Knight Florida 6 357 1 5 1 0