ECHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Worcester
|10
|9
|1
|0
|0
|18
|46
|25
|Newfoundland
|9
|8
|0
|1
|0
|17
|41
|19
|Maine
|9
|4
|5
|0
|0
|8
|29
|28
|Reading
|8
|3
|4
|1
|0
|7
|21
|27
|Adirondack
|7
|2
|4
|1
|0
|5
|21
|27
|Trois-Rivieres
|8
|2
|5
|1
|0
|5
|20
|35
|Norfolk
|10
|1
|9
|0
|0
|2
|20
|49
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Savannah
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|11
|28
|20
|Florida
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|22
|15
|South Carolina
|7
|5
|2
|0
|0
|10
|37
|27
|Atlanta
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|23
|19
|Jacksonville
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|19
|24
|Greenville
|8
|3
|3
|2
|0
|8
|23
|25
|Orlando
|7
|2
|4
|1
|0
|5
|22
|31
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|7
|6
|0
|0
|1
|13
|28
|13
|Indy
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|11
|30
|19
|Toledo
|7
|4
|2
|0
|1
|9
|19
|18
|Wheeling
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|8
|21
|22
|Kalamazoo
|7
|2
|4
|1
|0
|5
|17
|24
|Fort Wayne
|7
|1
|4
|1
|1
|4
|22
|36
|Iowa
|8
|1
|7
|0
|0
|2
|25
|40
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|9
|7
|2
|0
|0
|14
|35
|17
|Utah
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|12
|28
|25
|Wichita
|8
|5
|2
|1
|0
|11
|23
|23
|Kansas City
|7
|4
|2
|1
|0
|9
|29
|27
|Tulsa
|6
|2
|2
|2
|0
|6
|20
|22
|Rapid City
|9
|3
|6
|0
|0
|6
|22
|31
|Allen
|7
|2
|4
|1
|0
|5
|17
|20
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Newfoundland 7, Norfolk 1
Adirondack 4, Worcester 3
Wheeling 5, Kalamazoo 1
Reading 5, Maine 3
Cincinnati 4, Indy 3
Toledo 2, Fort Wayne 1
Kansas City 8, Iowa 5
Utah 4, Allen 2
Wichita 4, Tulsa 3
Idaho 4, Rapid City 2
Atlanta at Orlando, ppd
Trois-Rivieres at Jacksonville, ppd
Norfolk at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Reading at Maine, 6 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Indy at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Iowa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Indy at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Savannah at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Tulsa at Kansas City, 11:35 a.m.
South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.