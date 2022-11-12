Alexa
Northeasterly winds to cool down north, east Taiwan starting Monday

Monsoon to lower high temperatures, increase chance of rain

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/12 20:14
Photo of Taipei.

Photo of Taipei. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Starting on Monday (Nov. 14), northeast monsoon will lower temperatures and bring rain to north and east Taiwan, while weather in other areas will range from cloudy to sunny.

According to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), on Monday and Tuesday (Nov. 15), though the highest temperature during the day in north and east Taiwan will see a more significant drop, the northeasterly winds will not be so strong as to lower lowest temperatures. Regions north of Taoyuan as well as east Taiwan counties will see an increased chance of rain, and the north coast and northeast Taiwan may see torrential rain.

On Wednesday (Nov. 16), the northeast monsoon will weaken, bringing temperatures in north and northeast Taiwan back up slightly. However, the chance of rain will remain high for these regions.

The weather between Thursday (Nov. 17) and Saturday (Nov. 19) will range from cloudy to sunny throughout Taiwan. The CWB expects sporadic rain to occur in mountainous areas in the greater Taipei region and in eastern counties.
