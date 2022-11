AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand has beaten England 34-31 in the final of the Women's Rugby World Cup at Eden Park.

___

New Zealand 34 (Ayesha Leti-I'iga 2, Georgia Ponsonby, Amy Rule, Stacey Waaka, Krystal Murray tries; Renee Holmes 2 conversions), England 31 (Amy Cokayne 3, Ellie Kildunne, Marlie Packer tries; Emily Scarratt 3 conversions). HT: 19-26