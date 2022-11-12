Taiwan foreign minister accepts credentials of new Guatemala ambassador

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Friday (Nov. 11) accepted the credentials of the new Guatemalan ambassador to Taiwan, Oscar Adolfo Padilla Lam, and said he looked forward to working with him to deepen the friendship between the two countries.

Wu said that relations between Taiwan and Guatemala are close and friendly, per a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) press release. Taiwan cherishes its friendship with Guatemala very much, he said.

The minister thanked Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei for his long-term, unwavering support for Taiwan's participation in international organizations. Additionally, Guatemala immediately expressed solidarity with Taiwan when China began its intimidation tactics, he said.

During Friday’s meeting, Wu exchanged views with Padilla on issues including promoting bilateral economic, trade, investment, and cultural exchanges, per MOFA. The foreign minister said he will work closely with Padilla to enhance the national development, people-to-people exchanges, and mutual understanding between the two countries.

The Guatemala ambassador thanked Wu for virtually attending the Guatemala Foreign Ministry’s envoy meeting on October 13 and sharing Taiwan’s current diplomatic situation and what the country is doing to defend its sovereignty, democracy, and freedom.

Padilla said that Taiwan and Guatemala share the values of freedom, democracy, and human rights. Guatemala, as a brother of Taiwan, is happy to stand up for Taiwan at such a critical moment, the foreign minister added.

In August, Guatemala Foreign Minister Mario Bucaro, led a delegation to visit Taiwan, and in September President Giammattei voiced support for Taiwan at the U.N. General Assembly to speak for Taiwan, Padilla said. The ambassador also shared his plans to promote exports of high-quality Guatemalan products to Taiwan, deepen cultural exchanges, and further enhance bilateral relations.

Padilla has served as deputy foreign minister and was previously the consul general in Vancouver, Canada, and Arizona, U.S., MOFA said. The ambassador has visited Taiwan four times in the past.