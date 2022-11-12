Alexa
Taiwan reports 19,224 new COVID cases

Confirmed cases include 19,172 local and 52 imported

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/12 14:29
(Taiwan News image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Saturday (Nov. 12) announced 19,224 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 19,172 local cases and 52 imported ones.

The CECC also reported 60 new deaths, according to a command center press release.

According to the command center, there were 19,172 local cases consisting of 8,753 males and 10,409 females, ranging from 5 to 90 years old. Meanwhile, ten cases are still under investigation.

The CECC said of the 60 deaths, 38 were male and 22 were female, with ages ranging from their 50s to their 90s. Fifty-seven of them had a history of chronic disease and 39 of them had not received their fourth dose of a COVID vaccine.

The command center stated that among the 52 imported cases, 30 were male and 22 were female, ranging from age five to 70.

Taiwan has reported a total of 8,015,698 confirmed COVID cases to date, including 7,978,747 local cases, 36,897 imported cases, and 13,501 deaths.
Taiwan
COVID
pandemic

