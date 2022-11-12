Ashworth's 28 off bench leads Utah St. past Bradley, 84-62

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Steven Ashworth led Utah State past Bradley on Friday night with 28 points off of the bench in an 84-62 victory.

Ashworth had six assists for the Aggies (2-0). Zee Hamoda shot 4 for 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to add 15 points. Taylor Funk recorded 13 points and shot 4 for 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

Duke Deen led the way for the Braves (1-1) with 15 points. Zek Montgomery added 12 points for Bradley. Ja’Shon Henry also recorded seven points, nine rebounds and two steals.

Utah State entered halftime up 45-32. Ashworth paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. Ashworth scored 16 points in the second half to help lead the way as Utah State went on to secure a victory, outscoring Bradley by nine points in the second half.

NEXT UP

Utah State takes on Santa Clara at home on Monday, and Bradley hosts Eastern Michigan on Tuesday.

