Taiwan ready to work with world toward net-zero emissions

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan envoy to Turkiye Volkan Chih Yang-huang (黃志揚) reiterated the country's desire to work with the global community toward its net-zero emissions goal in an opinion article published Friday (Nov. 11) in the Turkish newspaper, the Daily Sabah.

“Taiwan, as a responsible member of the global community, is willing and able to cooperate with international partners to achieve jointly the net-zero transition, mobilize global climate action and ensure a sustainable environment for future generations,” Huang said.

The representative pointed out that both Taiwan and Turkiye recognize sustainability and fighting climate change as “key national issues.” On Earth Day 2021, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) declared that the nation was planning to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, and this March, the Cabinet published Taiwan’s Pathway to Net-Zero Emissions in 2050 as a follow-up to last year’s announcement, Huang said.

Meanwhile, Turkiye helped launch the Green Cities Urban Sustainability Program in Ankara and Istanbul metropolitan municipalities in 2021 through the Taiwan Business-EBRD Cooperation Fund, the representative said. The Turkish government also collaborated with its Ministry of Agriculture to plant 30,000 Turkish pine seedlings in Kahramanmaras province to assuage problems brought on by climate change, he added.

Taiwan’s politically-motivated exclusion from global organizations prevents it from participating in discussions on global climate issues and makes it difficult to stay up-to-date regarding current developments and properly implement related tasks, Huang said. This will “create gaps” in global climate governance, he said.

If Taiwan is unable to work with international cooperation mechanisms under the Paris Agreement, this will affect the process of Taiwanese industries going green and undermine the stability of global supply chains and the common goal to reach zero net emissions, he added.