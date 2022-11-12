Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Global / Nov. 5-11, 2022

By Associated Press
2022/11/12 11:39
Lainey Wilson poses in the press room with the awards for female vocalist of the year and new artist of the year at the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wedn...
A self-propelled artillery vehicle fires near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/LIBKOS)
A caviar vendor waits for customers inside a market during a power outage in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue...
Denmark's Holger Rune kisses his trophy after defeating Serbia's Novak Djokovic in their Paris Masters final at the Accor Arena, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 ...
Pope Francis caresses a baby prior to a Holy Mass at Bahrain National Stadium in Manama, Bahrain, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
Dawid Kubacki from Poland soars through the air during the FIS Men's HS134 competition at the Ski Jumping World Cup in Wisla, Poland, Sunday, Nov. 6, ...
Climate activists Luisa Neubauer, of Germany, left, and Vanessa Nakate, of Uganda, center, Helena Marschall, of Germany, center right, and Licypriya K...
A man peers from a depiction of Eros, the Greek god of love, by Polish sculptor Igor Mitoraj downtown Krakow, Poland, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Eros Bo...
Palestinian Ali Ayaseh cries while he takes the last look at his son Rafat Ayaseh, 29, during his funeral in the West Bank village of Sanur, near Jeni...
Trees stand in a small park in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
An early morning pedestrian is silhouetted against sunrise as he walks through the U.S. Flags on the National Mall and past the U.S. Capitol Building ...
Kashmiri Muslim women devotees weep while praying as a priest displays a relic of Sufi saint Sheikh Syed Abdul Qadir Jeelani outside his shrine in Sri...
The Houston Astros celebrate their 4-1 World Series win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/E...
Migrants show placards demanding the disembark for all as they wait aboard the Norway-flagged Geo Barents rescue ship, in Catania's port, Sicily, sout...
Caoimhin Kelleher of Liverpool saves a penalty from Lewis Dobbin of Derby County during the English League Cup soccer match between Liverpool and Derb...
Members of the National Front for Liberation fire towards government positions in response to the shelling of Maram camp in Idlib province, Syria, Sun...
Hindu women light oil lamps at the Banganga pond as they celebrate Dev Diwali festival in Mumbai, India, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool...

Nov. 5-11, 2022

From the beauty of a full moon rising behind Acropolis hill and the ancient Partheon Temple, in Athens, Greece, to the grief of Palestinian Ali Ayaseh as he takes the last look at his son Rafat Ayaseh, 29, who was fatally shot by Israeli security forces, during his funeral in the West Bank village of Sanur, near Jenin, to climate activists and others protesting against Germany’s Olaf Scholz’s climate policy at the COP27 U.N. Climate Summit, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

