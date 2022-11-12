Brakefield leads Ole Miss scoring contingent past FAU

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Jaemyn Brakefield scored 17 points on 6-for-6 shooting and Ole Miss saw 11 players score in its 80-67 win over Florida Atlantic on Friday night.

Matthew Murrell scored 10 points distributed seven assists and Robert Allen scored 10 off the bench for the Rebels. Ole Miss (2-0) shot 30 for 59 (50.8%) in earning its second double-digit win of the season.

Vladislav Goldin scored 19 points for the Owls (1-1) on 9-for-13 shooting with nine rebounds, Alijah Martin added 16 points and Johnell Davis 10.

Brakefield's 3-pointer with 15:24 before halftime gave Ole Miss an 8-7 lead and it never trailed again. The Rebels extended the lead to 35-20 with 4:07 before halftime before the Owls got within 39-30 at intermission.

Brakefield's layup four minutes into the second half made it 52-37, but with 4:18 left Martin made a layup to get the Owls within 68-62 after an 11-5 spurt. Ole Miss closed the door with a 12-5 run.

The only other time the two teams met was when Ole Miss beat FAU 77-49 on Jan. 16, 1995.

