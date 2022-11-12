Taiwan tracks 14 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around nation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense tracked 14 Chinese military aircraft and three naval vessels around Taiwan as of 5 p.m. on Friday (Nov. 11).

Of the 14 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, five were monitored in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), including one Xian JH-7 fighter bomber that crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the northeast sector of the zone, according to the MND. Meanwhile, four Xian H-6 bombers were tracked in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 247 military aircraft and 38 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of five out of 14 Chinese aircraft on Nov. 11. (MND image)