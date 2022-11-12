Business Highlights: FTX collapses; Imposters flood Twitter

___

Crypto exchange giant FTX collapses, files for bankruptcy

NEW YORK (AP) — Embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX, short billions of dollars, is seeking bankruptcy protection following its collapse this week. FTX Trading said its CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried has resigned. FTX, an affiliated hedge fund Alameda Research, and dozens of other companies filed a bankruptcy petition in Delaware on Friday morning. FTX had agreed earlier this week to sell itself to bigger rival Binance after experiencing the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run, but the deal fell through. Customers fled the exchange after becoming concerned about whether FTX had sufficient capital.

Twitter Blue signups unavailable after raft of fake accounts

Twitter’s relaunched premium service — which grants blue-check “verification” labels to anyone willing to pay $8 a month — is unavailable after the social media platform was flooded by a wave of imposter accounts approved by Twitter. Before billionaire Elon Musk took control of the social media platform two weeks ago, the blue check was granted to celebrities, journalists and verified by the platform — precisely to prevent impersonation. Now, anyone can get one as long as they have a phone, a credit card and $8 a month. Eli Lilly, Nintendo, Lockheed Martin, Musk’s own Tesla and SpaceX were impersonated as well as the accounts of various professional sports figures.

Wall Street rallies for best week since June on rate hopes

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street piled more gains onto its mammoth rally from a day earlier to close out its best week since the summer. The S&P 500 rose 0.9% Friday, and the Nasdaq rose more than double that. Markets got a boost after China relaxed some of its anti-COVID measures, while a report suggested U.S. inflation expectations ticked modestly higher. Stocks soared this week on hopes the worst of inflation may have passed and that the Federal Reserve can be less aggressive about raising interest rates, though some analysts called the rally overdone. Crypto sank after a major exchange filed for bankruptcy.

EU expects recession to hit this year as inflation hangs on

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Union’s executive commission slashed its forecast for economic growth next year. It says saying that the 19 countries that use the euro currency will slide into recession over the winter as peak inflation hangs on for longer than expected and high fuel and heating costs erode consumer purchasing power. The European Commission’s autumn forecast released Friday predicts falling economic output in both the last three months of this year and the first months of 2023. It says high energy prices, a rising cost of living, higher interest rates and overall uncertainty “are expected to tip the EU, the euro area and most member states into recession in the last quarter of the year.”

Biden tightens methane emissions rule amid push for more oil

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The Biden administration has ramped up efforts to reduce methane emissions, targeting the oil and gas industry for its role in global warming even as President Joe Biden has pressed energy producers for more oil drilling to lower prices at the gasoline pump. At a global climate conference in Egypt on Friday, Biden announced a supplemental rule cracking down on emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas. The new Environmental Protection Agency rule follows up on a methane rule the Democratic president announced last year. The American Exploration and Production Council represents the largest independent oil and gas companies in the U.S. and says it appreciates changes made by the EPA.

UN reports progress on Russia’s grain and fertilizer exports

GENEVA (AP) — Top U.N. officials updated a high-level Russian delegation on progress to facilitate Russia’s exports of food and fertilizer to global markets which have faced obstacles under a wartime deal that expires next week. The deal has enabled Ukraine to ship over 10 million metric tons of grain from three Black Sea ports. The U.N. team informed the Russians about steps taken to address key Russian issues -- facilitating payments, shipping, and insurance for shipments of its grain and fertilizer and getting access to European Union ports, U.N. associate spokeswoman Stephanie Tremblay said Friday. Russian authorities have said they are dissatisfied with the implementation of its side of the accord and haven’t yet decided whether to extend the agreement.

KFC apologizes for app alert urging orders for Kristallnacht

BERLIN (AP) — KFC has apologized for accidentally sending an automated push alert to its app users in Germany that appeared to urge people to order food to commemorate the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht — the “Night of Broken Glass” — when Nazis terrorized Jews throughout Germany and Austria. The company faced an outcry for the alert that went out Wednesday at a time when Jewish groups are warning of rising antisemitism. According to screenshots shared online, the app alert said, “Memorial day for the Reich pogrom night. Treat yourself to more tender cheese on your crispy chicken. Now at KFCheese!” KFC Germany said the notification was an “unplanned, insensitive and unacceptable message and for this we sincerely apologize.”

Elizabeth Holmes asks for leniency for her Theranos crimes

Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is casting herself as a Silicon Valley scapegoat who overcame an abusive relationship to become a loving mother in an effort to avoid a lengthy prison sentence for duping investors in her failed blood-testing company. In a filing late Thursday, Holmes’ lawyers contended sending Holmes to prison is unnecessary, but if she is, her penalty should be limited to 18 months. That is just a fraction of the maximum 20-year prison sentence she is facing after being convicted on four counts of investor fraud and conspiracy earlier this year. The 38-year-old Holmes is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 18.

Norwegian battery firm plans $2.6 billion plant in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — A Norwegian company will build a giant electric battery factory just southwest of Atlanta. Freyr Battery announced Friday that it would invest $2.6 billion over multiple phases, hiring 720 people. The plant’s announced capacity would be the second-largest worldwide, among operating facilities, behind a factory owned by Panasonic and Tesla in Nevada. Freyr CEO Tom Jensen says the company’s vision of using renewable energy to make batteries could play an important role in reducing carbon emissions from electricity generation and transportation. Freyr says it sees opportunities in the United States in part because of incentives for renewable energy passed by Congress earlier this year. Freyr says it is getting “strong” incentives from state and local governments.

The S&P 500 rose 36.56 points, or 0.9%, to 3,992.93. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 32.49 points, or 0.1%, to 33,747.86. The Nasdaq rose 209.18 points, or 1.9%, to 11,323.33. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 14.81 points, or 0.8%, to 1,882.74.