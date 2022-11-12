Haas' Magnussen shocks F1 with first pole at Brazilian GP

SAO PAULO (AP) — Kevin Magnussen shocked Formula One in Brazilian Grand Prix qualifying on Friday to start the sprint race at Interlagos in pole position.

It was the first ever pole for the 30-year-old Danish driver, who celebrated by making faces at the cameras before the third qualifying session was over. Then he jumped on his car and punched the air in the drizzle. He gave his Haas team boss Guenther Steiner an emotional hug.

“The team put me out on track exactly at the right moment,” an exultant Magnussen said.

Asked whether he expected to get such a result, he replied: “Not even close. It is incredible.”

Magnussen started in F1 in 2014 and returned to the series this year after a one-year absence as the replacement for Russian driver Nikita Mazepin.

On team radio, Magnussen was even more excited: “I never felt like this in my life," he said.

Meanwhile, Haas teammate Mick Schumacher, who is still seeking a seat for the next season, finished not surprisingly in 20th and last place.

Steiner said on Thursday he has yet to decide whether Schumacher will race for the team next year, adding he hopes a decision will be made next week. Schumacher has earned only 12 points this season. Magnussen has a paltry 24.

Magnussen was almost five seconds faster than Schumacher. World champion Max Verstappen was second by almost two-tenths of a second. Mercedes’ George Russell was third.

Qualifying was delayed by rain, which helped Magnussen. The last five minutes of the session were severely affected by the wet track.

Haas spoke about Magnussen's pole position with a touch of disbelief: “What did we just do?” the team posed on Twitter.

Friday's results set the grid for Saturday's sprint race, which will determine the starting positions for Sunday's race at Interlagos.

