F1 Brazilian Grand Prix Lineup

By Associated Press
2022/11/12 04:38
After Friday qualifying; race Sunday

At Jose Carlos Pace Racetrack Sao Paulo. Lap length: 4.31 kilometers Third session

1. Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, 1 minute, 11.674 seconds.

2. Max Verstappen, Netherlands, 1:11.877.

3. George Russell, Great Britain, 1:12.059.

4. Lando Norris, Great Britain, 1:12.263.

5. Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, 1:12.357.

6. Esteban Ocon, France, 1:12.425.

7. Fernando Alonso, Spain, 1:12.504.

8. Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, 1:12.611.

9. Sergio Perez, Mexico, 1:15.601.

Eliminated after second session

10. Esteban Ocon, France, 1:11.587.

11. Alexander Albon, Thailand, 1:11.631.

12. Pierre Gasly, France, 1:11.675.

13. Sebastian Vettel, Germany, 1:11.678.

14. Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, 1:12.140.

15. Lance Stroll, Canada, 1:12.210.

Eliminated after first session

16. Nicholas Latifi, Canada, 1:15.095.

17. Guanyu Zhou, China, 1:15.197.

18. Valtteri Bottas, Finland, 1:15.486.

19. Yuki Tsunoda, Japan, 1:16.264.

20. Mick Schumacher, Germany, 1:16.361.