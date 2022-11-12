2 die after falling into uncovered sewer in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two young women died after falling into a deep, uncovered Mexico City sewer as they walked along a poorly lit sidewalk, city officials confirmed Friday.

The capital’s water agency said in a statement that it lamented the deaths, was working with the local prosecutor’s office and urged the public to report stolen manhole covers.

Local media reported that the two victims were sisters on their way to a Thursday night concert with their father. The sidewalk where it occurred is heavily trafficked when there are events at the nearby, 20,000-person-capacity Sports Palace. The sidewalk connects a subway stop with the venue.

Iztacalco borough Mayor Armando Quintero offered his condolences to the victims’ family via Twitter Friday and called on prosecutors to carry out a timely investigation.

Open holes in the capital’s streets and sidewalks are a frequent problem as thieves steal the heavy metal covers to sell for scrap.