Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

TUESDAY, Nov. 15

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for October, 8:30 a.m.

Home Depot Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Walmart Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 16

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases retail sales data for October, 8:30 a.m.

Target Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

THURSDAY, Nov. 17

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

Macy’s Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

FRIDAY, Nov. 18

WASHINGTON — National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for October, 10 a.m.