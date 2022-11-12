Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.
All times are Eastern.
TUESDAY, Nov. 15
WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for October, 8:30 a.m.
Home Depot Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.
Walmart Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 16
WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases retail sales data for October, 8:30 a.m.
Target Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.
THURSDAY, Nov. 17
WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.
Macy’s Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.
FRIDAY, Nov. 18
WASHINGTON — National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for October, 10 a.m.