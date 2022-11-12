Recalled Finn Russell starts for Scotland against All Blacks

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Finn Russell has gone straight into Scotland's team for the rugby test against a much-changed New Zealand at Murrayfield on Sunday.

The flyhalf was left out of the squad for the first two autumn tests but, after being recalled following an injury to Adam Hastings, Russell has got the nod to start ahead of Blair Kinghorn at No. 10.

Russell has not appeared for the national team since the Six Nations loss to Ireland in March, when he was dropped to the bench a week after going on an unauthorized night out following the team’s return to Edinburgh from an match away against Italy.

Russell was rested for the summer tour of South America, along with other senior players, but he was again omitted from the initial squad for the autumn internationals.

Townsend cited Russell’s “form and consistency” levels for his decision amid talk of a breakdown in the relationship between the coach and the flyhalf in the wake of the Six Nations protocol breach.

The injury to Hastings, allied to Russell’s good form for Racing 92 in France in recent weeks, has prompted Townsend to perform a U-turn.

Kinghorn, who appeared to have started the autumn series as Gregor Townsend’s favored choice at No. 10, is once again on the bench after backing up Hastings in the win over Fiji last weekend.

In the other two changes to the team, Fraser Brown replaces the injured George Turner at hooker and Sione Tuipulotu returns at inside center in place of Cam Redpath, who will play for Bath in the English Premiership this weekend.

The All Blacks will debut wing Mark Telea, who was brought in as injury cover for Leicester Fainga'anuku, who returned home for family reasons before the tour-opening test in Japan.

Telea starred for the Blues in their run to the Super Rugby Pacific final, and joined the All Blacks squad as cover during the home series against Ireland.

The All Blacks have made eight changes and a positional switch after beating Wales 55-23 last weekend in Cardiff.

They also brought in hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho and prop Nepo Laulala, and rotated in Akira Ioane on the blindside flank and moved Shannon Frizell to the reserves.

Finlay Christie and Beauden Barrett were the halves instead of Aaron Smith and Richie Mo'unga, and centers David Havili and Anton Lienert-Brown were starting after being reserves for the last two tests.

Jodie Barrett was at fullback after playing inside center against Wales.

Plugged into the reserves were forwards Codie Taylor, George Bower and Frizell, and backs TJ Perenara, Stephen Perofeta and Rieko Ioane.

New Zealand has never lost to Scotland.

Lineups:

Scotland: Stuart Hogg, Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell, Ali Price; Matt Fagerson, Hamish Watson, Jamie Ritchie, Grant Gilchrist, Richie Gray, Zander Fagerson, Fraser Brown, Pierre Schoeman. Reserves: Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, WP Nel, Jonny Gray, Jack Dempsey, Ben White, Blair Kinghorn, Mark Bennett.

New Zealand: Jordie Barrett, Mark Telea, Anton Lienert-Brown, David Havili, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie; Ardie Savea, Dalton Papali’i, Akira Ioane, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock (captain), Nepo Laulala, Samisoni Taukei’aho, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Codie Taylor, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa’i, Shannon Frizell, TJ Perenara, Stephen Perofeta, Rieko Ioane.

