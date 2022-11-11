Alexa
Switzerland beats Canada, into Billie Jean King Cup semis

By Associated Press
2022/11/11 23:37
Canada's Leylah Fernandez serves to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic on the 4th day of the Billie Jean King Cup tennis finals at the Emirates Arena in Gla...
Switzerland's Belinda Bencic plays a return to Canada's Leylah Fernandez on the 4th day of the Billie Jean King Cup tennis finals at the Emirates Aren...
Canada's Leylah Fernandez celebrates after winning a point against Switzerland's Belinda Bencic on the 4th day of the Billie Jean King Cup tennis fina...
Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic celebrates after winning a point against Canada's Bianca Andreescu on the 4th day of the Billie Jean King Cup tennis f...
Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic smiles as she hugs her team captain Captain Heinz Guenthard as they celebrate after defeating Canada's Bianca Andreesc...
Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic, left, shakes hands with Canada's Bianca Andreescu after winning their match on the 4th day of the Billie Jean King Cu...

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Switzerland joined Australia and Britain in the lineup for the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead over Canada in their winner-takes-all group match on Friday.

After Viktorija Golubic rallied to win 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 against Bianca Andreescu, Belinda Bencic beat Leylah Fernandez 6-0, 7-5.

Switzerland, the runner-up last year, finished top of Group A in its bid for a first title in the top team competition in women's tennis.

The Czech Republic plays the United States later Friday. The winning team will play Switzerland in the semifinals.

___

