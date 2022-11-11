All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Providence
|11
|8
|1
|1
|1
|18
|30
|24
|Bridgeport
|10
|7
|2
|1
|0
|15
|40
|30
|WB/Scranton
|9
|6
|2
|1
|0
|13
|24
|17
|Hershey
|9
|5
|2
|2
|0
|12
|24
|21
|Charlotte
|9
|5
|2
|1
|1
|12
|24
|25
|Springfield
|11
|5
|4
|0
|2
|12
|34
|31
|Hartford
|9
|3
|4
|1
|1
|8
|22
|31
|Lehigh Valley
|9
|3
|5
|1
|0
|7
|22
|30
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|10
|8
|2
|0
|0
|16
|39
|28
|Rochester
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|37
|34
|Cleveland
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|38
|41
|Belleville
|10
|4
|5
|1
|0
|9
|31
|41
|Utica
|8
|3
|4
|0
|1
|7
|19
|20
|Syracuse
|11
|2
|6
|1
|2
|7
|35
|43
|Laval
|11
|2
|6
|3
|0
|7
|34
|43
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Milwaukee
|10
|7
|3
|0
|0
|14
|38
|31
|Manitoba
|9
|6
|2
|1
|0
|13
|33
|23
|Texas
|12
|5
|4
|2
|1
|13
|36
|33
|Grand Rapids
|11
|5
|6
|0
|0
|10
|36
|46
|Rockford
|9
|4
|4
|0
|1
|9
|34
|35
|Chicago
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|9
|29
|30
|Iowa
|9
|3
|3
|1
|2
|9
|28
|31
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Ontario
|10
|7
|2
|0
|1
|15
|36
|25
|Tucson
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12
|28
|21
|Colorado
|11
|6
|5
|0
|0
|12
|35
|32
|Bakersfield
|9
|5
|3
|1
|0
|11
|30
|28
|Abbotsford
|9
|5
|3
|0
|1
|11
|30
|32
|San Jose
|10
|5
|4
|0
|1
|11
|25
|32
|Coachella Valley
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|33
|29
|Calgary
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|10
|37
|33
|San Diego
|11
|4
|7
|0
|0
|8
|34
|38
|Henderson
|12
|2
|10
|0
|0
|4
|26
|43
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Abbotsford 2, Henderson 1
San Jose 4, Ontario 3
Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Manitoba, 7 p.m.
Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Tucson, 10 p.m.
Springfield at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Laval at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Rochester at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Hartford, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Rockford at Texas, 8 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Coachella Valley at Tucson, 10 p.m.
Henderson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Charlotte at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Laval at Hershey, 5 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Rockford at Texas, 6 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 6 p.m.
No games scheduled