SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Quad City 8 6 2 0 0 12 29 17 Roanoke 7 4 3 0 0 9 22 18 Evansville 8 4 3 1 0 9 26 30 Birmingham 6 4 2 0 0 8 21 14 Huntsville 6 4 2 0 0 8 20 13 Knoxville 6 4 2 0 0 8 20 14 Peoria 6 3 3 0 0 6 14 16 Fayetteville 7 3 4 0 0 6 18 23 Pensacola 6 2 4 0 0 4 20 23 Vermilion County 6 1 4 1 0 3 13 25 Macon 6 1 5 0 0 2 12 22

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Quad City 4, Vermilion County 1

Birmingham 5, Fayetteville 2

Friday's Games

Macon at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Huntsville at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Vermilion County at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Fayetteville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Quad City at Evansville, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled