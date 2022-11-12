Alexa
Hanbok fashion show highlights beauty of traditional Korean culture

Forty custom hanboks selected to portray evolution of Korean garb

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2022/11/12 00:20
Beauty-Full Korea 2022 Hanbok Fashion Show. (Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — People were treated to a visual spectacle of the evolution of the hanbok, the traditional Korean clothing, at the “Beauty-Full Korea 2022 Hanbok Fashion Show” organized by the Korean Mission in Taipei on Friday evening (Nov. 11) at Huashan 1914 Creative Park.

South Korean Representative Chung Byung-Won said in a speech that it is a “great honor and privilege” to hold this event for the first time in Taiwan. He expressed gratitude to the Korean Culture Association, which sent members to Taiwan to prepare for the show.

Forty “delicately tailored” hanboks were selected to portray the evolution of the clothing, which dates back more than 2,000 years ago, Chung said.

The representative also thanked the University of Taipei for its assistance. A total of 32 students from the Department of Sports Performing Arts gave up their time to model the beautiful clothing, he said.

“Their participation symbolizes a good example of cooperation between Korea and Taiwan,” Chung said, adding that he hopes guests will "enjoy and savor the beauty of Korea" through the show.

The hanbok’s accompanying accessories, fabrics, and colors traditionally indicate the wearer’s social background, rank, and occupation, according to a fashion show info sheet. The overarching aesthetic of all hanbok focuses on the Korean affinity for nature and desire for supernatural protection and blessings, the sheet said.

Some forms of hanbok featured in the fashion show included the Myeonbok, Jeogui, Wonsam, Hwarot, and Bumabok.

