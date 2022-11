Sisterhood Football Club was launched in London in 2018 by Somali-British founder Yasmin Abdullahi. A former soccer player during her student days at ... Sisterhood Football Club was launched in London in 2018 by Somali-British founder Yasmin Abdullahi. A former soccer player during her student days at London University's Goldsmiths College, Abdullahi wants to give women the chance to enjoy playing soccer without conflicting with their faith or Muslim dress code.