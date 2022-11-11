Mefloquine Market Extensive Demand and New Developments in Upcoming years 2022-2030

Mefloquine Market Advance Technologies forecaste 2022-2030

The latest release from Market.Biz titled, Mefloquine Market Research Report 2022-2030 (by End-User/Applicant and Regions/Countries), provides an in-depth analysis that includes key market trends, industry drivers, challenges.

The global Mefloquine market is expected to grow at 4.7% annually between 2022 and 2030. Global Mefloquine Market growth is greatly fueled by international Mefloquine brands. Mefloquine can be used as an antimalarial drug. Mefloquine can be administered with antimalarial drugs to prevent drug resistance. Mefloquine is also known by the international brand names Eloquine and Laricam. Mefloquine should be taken with food and at least 240mL water. The dose must be taken once a week on the same day each week if it is being used for malaria prevention. An additional full dose must be given if vomiting occurs within 30 minutes of the last dose.

Mefloquine can cause irregularities in heart rhythms, which may be visible on electrocardiograms. These effects can be increased by combining mefloquine and other drugs with similar effects, like quinine or quinidine. Combining mefloquine and halofantrine may result in significant increases in QTc intervals.

Mefloquine is metabolized mostly through the liver. People with impaired liver function may experience a slower elimination rate, which can lead to higher plasma levels and increased risks of adverse reactions. Mefloquine’s plasma half-life is approximately two to four weeks. The liver is responsible for the majority of mefloquine’s elimination.

The Mefloquine Report Includes the Following Key Players:

Toronto Research Chemicals

Alfa Chemistry

Waterstone Technology

2A PharmaChem

3B Scientific

Chembest Research Laboratories

Ningbo Taikang Chemical

Hangzhou J&H Chemical



Advanced Technology & Industrial

The Global Mefloquine market is growing because Mefloquine has been recognized as a potential medication to fight COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

Mefloquine can be used to prevent malaria for the long term. Researchers in Japan suggested that mefloquine, an antimalarial drug, could be modified to treat SARS-CoV-2 in July 2021. Dr. Koichi WAtashi, the lead scientist of the team, stated that mefloquine was the most effective anti-SARS-CoV-2 agent among all the compounds tested. The team looked into the possibility of combining mefloquine and nelfinavir, which reduces the replication of SARS-CoV-2.

Mefloquine Market Leading Segment:

The Mefloquine Report Includes The Following Main Types Of Products:

Purity 98%

Purity 99%

Other

The Mefloquine Report Includes the Following Applications:

Chemical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Effect Of Russia And Ukraine War On the Global Market:

• Due to the infrastructure damage and fighting, many businesses were forced to close.

• The economy has a ripple effect.

• Businesses have been unable to import goods or materials due to the West’s sanctions.

• Due to a lack of stability, many companies find it difficult to function.

The Following Are The Segments Of The Global Mefloquine Market Based On Geography:

• North America (the United States of America, Canada, and Mexico)

• Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, etc)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, etc)

• Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc)

• Middle East & Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc)

