Christmasland 2022 kicks off in New Taipei's Banqiao District

Festive light displays and free activities open to public till Jan. 2

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/11 21:02
Christmasland 2022. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei’s annual Christmasland lit up Banqiao District on Friday evening (Nov. 11), delighting crowds eager to experience the festive atmosphere and get a look at this year’s light display.

Located at Citizen’s Square in front of the New Taipei City Hall, the 2022 Christmasland display will be open for the public to enjoy until Jan. 2, 2023. Each weekend there are activities and performances for families to enjoy the holiday season.

This year’s Christmasland features an abundance of characters licensed from Disney, including classic characters like Mickey and Minnie, as well as modern characters from Pixar Studios, Marvel, and Star Wars.

Before the opening ceremony on Friday evening, New Taipei Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) had officially taken the day off to take care of election related matters, reported UDN. Responsibility for overseeing the launch of Christmasland was left to Deputy Mayor Chen Chwen-jing (陳純敬). However, it was quickly discovered by visitors that Mayor Hou was present for the ceremony and was enjoying the event as a regular New Taipei resident.

The entire Christmasland venue is divided into different stations, each with its own theme, and situated around the “Snow White City” and a giant white Christmas tree at the center of the plaza.

The eight pedestrian overpasses around New Taipei Citizen’s Square are also decorated with colorful lights, providing an excellent landscape for guests to take photos for social media.

Christmasland
New Taipei City Government
Hou You-Yi

