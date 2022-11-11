BC-GLF--Houston Open Scores,0668
Houston Open Scores
%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|Thursday
|Memorial Park Golf Course
|Houston
|Yardage: 7,412; Par: 70
|a-amateur
|Partial First Round
|Suspended due to darkness; 13 players to finish
|Alex Noren
|31-34—65
|Aaron Wise
|31-34—65
|Tony Finau
|30-35—65
|David Lipsky
|30-36—66
|Wyndham Clark
|32-34—66
|Max McGreevy
|32-34—66
|Mackenzie Hughes
|34-32—66
|Keith Mitchell
|30-36—66
|Taylor Pendrith
|31-35—66
|Justin Rose
|32-35—67
|Trey Mullinax
|33-34—67
|Denny McCarthy
|32-35—67
|Zecheng Dou
|33-34—67
|Brent Grant
|34-33—66
|Maverick McNealy
|32-35—67
|Scott Piercy
|33-34—67
|Brendan Steele
|31-36—67
|Joel Dahmen
|31-36—67
|Carl Yuan
|33-34—67
|Ben Griffin
|36-31—67
|Austin Cook
|32-36—68
|S.H. Kim
|33-35—68
|Will Gordon
|32-36—68
|MJ Daffue
|31-37—68
|Erik Barnes
|34-34—68
|Travis Vick (a)
|32-36—68
|Patrick Rodgers
|35-33—68
|Stewart Cink
|34-34—68
|Si Woo Kim
|35-33—68
|Martin Laird
|33-35—68
|Andrew Putnam
|34-34—68
|James Hahn
|33-35—68
|Kyle Westmoreland
|33-35—68
|Danny Lee
|33-36—69
|Jason Day
|34-35—69
|Luke List
|33-36—69
|Zach Johnson
|33-36—69
|Francesco Molinari
|34-35—69
|Justin Lower
|34-35—69
|Russell Knox
|36-33—69
|Michael Gligic
|35-34—69
|Harry Hall
|33-36—69
|Lee Hodges
|33-36—69
|Harris English
|35-34—69
|Gary Woodland
|34-35—69
|Nick Watney
|35-34—69
|Justin Suh
|33-36—69
|Matt Wallace
|34-36—70
|Doc Redman
|36-34—70
|Scottie Scheffler
|37-33—70
|Hideki Matsuyama
|37-33—70
|Tyler Duncan
|35-35—70
|Adam Long
|33-37—70
|Byeong Hun An
|35-35—70
|Stephan Jaeger
|35-35—70
|Michael Kim
|34-36—70
|David Lingmerth
|33-37—70
|Sam Stevens
|34-36—70
|Aaron Rai
|35-35—70
|Adam Hadwin
|34-36—70
|Ryan Palmer
|36-35—71
|Kelly Kraft
|35-36—71
|Sahith Theegala
|36-35—71
|Seung-Yul Noh
|36-35—71
|Taylor Montgomery
|37-34—71
|Sebastian Munoz
|35-36—71
|Kevin Streelman
|33-38—71
|Robby Shelton
|33-38—71
|Trevor Werbylo
|35-36—71
|Nico Echavarria
|35-36—71
|Kevin Tway
|36-35—71
|Dylan Frittelli
|33-38—71
|Davis Riley
|37-34—71
|Ryan Brehm
|32-39—71
|Brandon Wu
|35-36—71
|Taylor Moore
|35-36—71
|Alex Smalley
|34-37—71
|Chris Stroud
|37-35—72
|Nick Taylor
|34-38—72
|Richy Werenski
|35-37—72
|Ryan Armour
|37-35—72
|Adam Schenk
|36-36—72
|Austin Eckroat
|36-36—72
|Sean Jacklin
|32-40—72
|Scott Harrington
|34-38—72
|Zac Blair
|37-35—72
|John Huh
|35-37—72
|Russell Henley
|36-36—72
|Charley Hoffman
|35-37—72
|Adam Svensson
|35-38—73
|Henrik Norlander
|35-38—73
|Callum Tarren
|34-39—73
|Chad Ramey
|35-38—73
|Kramer Hickok
|37-36—73
|Matthias Schwab
|34-39—73
|Jimmy Walker
|36-38—73
|Jim Herman
|36-38—74
|Robert Streb
|35-39—74
|Chesson Hadley
|36-38—74
|Philip Knowles
|35-39—74
|Johannes Veerman
|36-38—74
|Matthew NeSmith
|37-37—74
|Cameron Champ
|37-37—74
|Tano Goya
|37-37—74
|Cole Hammer
|38-36—74
|Ben Martin
|38-37—75
|Danny Willett
|36-39—75
|Beau Hossler
|34-41—75
|Erik van Rooyen
|37-38—75
|Carson Young
|37-38—75
|Mark Hubbard
|39-36—75
|Jason Dufner
|36-39—75
|Anders Albertson
|38-38—76
|Brandon Matthews
|38-38—76
|Sam Burns
|39-38—77
|Peter Malnati
|38-40—78
|Garrick Higgo
|36-42—78
|Sepp Straka
|39-39—78
|Austin Smotherman
|37-43—80
|Leaderboard
|
|SCORE
|THRU
|Alex Noren
|-5
|18
|Aaron Wise
|-5
|18
|Tony Finau
|-5
|18
|Tyler Anderson
|-5
|17
|David Lipsky
|-4
|18
|Wyndham Clark
|-4
|18
|Max McGreevy
|-4
|18
|Mackenzie Hughes
|-4
|18
|Keith Mitchell
|-4
|18
|Taylor Pendrith
|-4
|18