BC-GLF--Houston Open Scores

By Associated Press
2022/11/11 16:06
Thursday
Memorial Park Golf Course
Houston
Yardage: 7,412; Par: 70
a-amateur
Partial First Round
Suspended due to darkness; 13 players to finish
Alex Noren 31-34—65
Aaron Wise 31-34—65
Tony Finau 30-35—65
David Lipsky 30-36—66
Wyndham Clark 32-34—66
Max McGreevy 32-34—66
Mackenzie Hughes 34-32—66
Keith Mitchell 30-36—66
Taylor Pendrith 31-35—66
Justin Rose 32-35—67
Trey Mullinax 33-34—67
Denny McCarthy 32-35—67
Zecheng Dou 33-34—67
Brent Grant 34-33—66
Maverick McNealy 32-35—67
Scott Piercy 33-34—67
Brendan Steele 31-36—67
Joel Dahmen 31-36—67
Carl Yuan 33-34—67
Ben Griffin 36-31—67
Austin Cook 32-36—68
S.H. Kim 33-35—68
Will Gordon 32-36—68
MJ Daffue 31-37—68
Erik Barnes 34-34—68
Travis Vick (a) 32-36—68
Patrick Rodgers 35-33—68
Stewart Cink 34-34—68
Si Woo Kim 35-33—68
Martin Laird 33-35—68
Andrew Putnam 34-34—68
James Hahn 33-35—68
Kyle Westmoreland 33-35—68
Danny Lee 33-36—69
Jason Day 34-35—69
Luke List 33-36—69
Zach Johnson 33-36—69
Francesco Molinari 34-35—69
Justin Lower 34-35—69
Russell Knox 36-33—69
Michael Gligic 35-34—69
Harry Hall 33-36—69
Lee Hodges 33-36—69
Harris English 35-34—69
Gary Woodland 34-35—69
Nick Watney 35-34—69
Justin Suh 33-36—69
Matt Wallace 34-36—70
Doc Redman 36-34—70
Scottie Scheffler 37-33—70
Hideki Matsuyama 37-33—70
Tyler Duncan 35-35—70
Adam Long 33-37—70
Byeong Hun An 35-35—70
Stephan Jaeger 35-35—70
Michael Kim 34-36—70
David Lingmerth 33-37—70
Sam Stevens 34-36—70
Aaron Rai 35-35—70
Adam Hadwin 34-36—70
Ryan Palmer 36-35—71
Kelly Kraft 35-36—71
Sahith Theegala 36-35—71
Seung-Yul Noh 36-35—71
Taylor Montgomery 37-34—71
Sebastian Munoz 35-36—71
Kevin Streelman 33-38—71
Robby Shelton 33-38—71
Trevor Werbylo 35-36—71
Nico Echavarria 35-36—71
Kevin Tway 36-35—71
Dylan Frittelli 33-38—71
Davis Riley 37-34—71
Ryan Brehm 32-39—71
Brandon Wu 35-36—71
Taylor Moore 35-36—71
Alex Smalley 34-37—71
Chris Stroud 37-35—72
Nick Taylor 34-38—72
Richy Werenski 35-37—72
Ryan Armour 37-35—72
Adam Schenk 36-36—72
Austin Eckroat 36-36—72
Sean Jacklin 32-40—72
Scott Harrington 34-38—72
Zac Blair 37-35—72
John Huh 35-37—72
Russell Henley 36-36—72
Charley Hoffman 35-37—72
Adam Svensson 35-38—73
Henrik Norlander 35-38—73
Callum Tarren 34-39—73
Chad Ramey 35-38—73
Kramer Hickok 37-36—73
Matthias Schwab 34-39—73
Jimmy Walker 36-38—73
Jim Herman 36-38—74
Robert Streb 35-39—74
Chesson Hadley 36-38—74
Philip Knowles 35-39—74
Johannes Veerman 36-38—74
Matthew NeSmith 37-37—74
Cameron Champ 37-37—74
Tano Goya 37-37—74
Cole Hammer 38-36—74
Ben Martin 38-37—75
Danny Willett 36-39—75
Beau Hossler 34-41—75
Erik van Rooyen 37-38—75
Carson Young 37-38—75
Mark Hubbard 39-36—75
Jason Dufner 36-39—75
Anders Albertson 38-38—76
Brandon Matthews 38-38—76
Sam Burns 39-38—77
Peter Malnati 38-40—78
Garrick Higgo 36-42—78
Sepp Straka 39-39—78
Austin Smotherman 37-43—80

